Ether is built on a set of small core libraries. Their simplicity belies the fact that they are the outcome of years of building design systems across projects that range from marketing sites to enterprise applications. These libraries won’t try to do everything. They try to do the right thing.
Experience has taught us it's easier to make overly-complex solutions. Instead, these libraries strive to be small, scalable, and simple to implement.
Libraries can be used together or separately based on your needs, to help start your project faster or fix a part of your system that's getting out of control.
Theses libraries represent a specific philosophy about how we believe systems should be built. They're not trying to be everything for everyone.
No two design systems are the same—but they start the exact same way.
Most design systems are built for one thing: one visual style, one brand, one company, one platform. At The Scenery we've been working on design systems for a while, but on ones with a far different goal: change.
Designing for change requires the system to be thought about differently. Instead of overly defining its parts, it should abstract them. It should remain flexible and extensible above all else. Working through these problems ultimately led us to Ether.
Meet the team that has been building design systems for years, now bringing you Ether. During the day, the Scenery is a product agency that brings scale to marketing sites and products.
Struggling to start your design system? Not enough people on your team? Just need someone to bounce ideas off of? We're here to help with all your design system needs.