Why Ether?

No two design systems are the same—but they start the exact same way.

Most design systems are built for one thing: one visual style, one brand, one company, one platform. At The Scenery we've been working on design systems for a while, but on ones with a far different goal: change.

Designing for change requires the system to be thought about differently. Instead of overly defining its parts, it should abstract them. It should remain flexible and extensible above all else. Working through these problems ultimately led us to Ether.